DGFT surprises exporters with annual returns under the Rodtep scheme

The Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has prescribed an annual return to be furnished by exporters who have claimed duty credits of more than Rs 1 crore in a financial year under the remission of duties and taxes on export products (Rodtep) scheme. The exporters are surprised by the kind of details and declaration called for in the annual Rodtep return (ARR) required to be furnished before the March 31 of the next year.

The Rodtep scheme, introduced in 2021, intends to rebate duties/taxes/levies, at the Central, State and local level, borne on the exported product, including prior stage