Did bankers act as Frankenstein? Rethinking savings bank deposit strategies

Victor Frankenstein spends his youth obsessed with alchemy. As he grows older, he develops an interest in chemistry and electricity. After his mother dies of scarlet fever, he leaves home to join the University of Ingolstadt. There, he discovers a new way to create life — bringing to life a grotesque humanoid creature. Horrified by his creation, he flees in terror. When he returns, the creature is gone.

The creature wanders, discovers fire, and learns to avoid humans, who recoil at his appearance. Observing a family from hiding, he teaches himself to speak and write. But when the family discovers