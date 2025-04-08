Digital fault lines, real consequences explored in Graham's 'Adolescence'

Stephen Graham’s Adolescence on Netflix is a gripping watch. Its four episodes are like frames set in worlds that are totally different — and yet they complete the picture. The first looks at the arrest of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old murder suspect in the UK. The second takes you to his school where the girl he is accused of murdering turns out to be one of his online tormentors. The third tackles Jamie’s psychological evaluation. The last one captures what having a kid in jail has done to the family. The show doesn’t cast anyone as the bad guy. It