Digital infra: Pushing chips hard

At the Business Standard Manthan on March 27, 2024, Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of information technology, telecom and railways, made some hard-hitting points:

(i) Semiconductor is a $750 billion global industry set to double in the next 6-7 years, and India is purposefully striving to develop its own capabilities.



(ii) What is working in favour of India is its abundant technically oriented talent, access to green energy and a growing specialty chemicals manufacturing ecosystem.

(iii) India is aiming to capture a significant share of the full value chain — from conceptualising a new chip, to designing and validating it, and then taking it