Digital infra: Pushing chips hard

Despite India's growing contribution to end-user demand, the country remains a passive consumer, vulnerable to geopolitical tensions that could disrupt the supply chain

Vinayak Chatterjee
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 10:06 PM IST
At the Business Standard Manthan on March 27, 2024, Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of information technology, telecom and railways, made some hard-hitting points:

(i) Semiconductor is a $750 billion global industry set to double in the next 6-7 years, and India is purposefully striving to develop its own capabilities.
 
(ii) What is working in favour of India is its abundant technically oriented talent, access to green energy and a growing specialty chemicals manufacturing ecosystem.

(iii) India is aiming to capture a significant share of the full value chain — from conceptualising a new chip, to designing and validating it, and then taking it
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

