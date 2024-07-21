Digital mirror gives ONGC view of safety, business

ONGC, the state-owned oil and gas giant, has pivoted to artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies in the last few years to ensure the safety of its assets and help business.



The petroleum sector was one of the earliest adopters of automation. By nature of their work in difficult and inaccessible terrains, oil companies have had to use automation in their offshore and onshore explorations.



ONGC, short for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, recently launched a project called Darpan that technology wise puts the company alongside the best in the world. At the ONGC headquarters in New