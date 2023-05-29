Disrupting real estate markets

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
The consultation paper “Regulatory framework for micro, small & medium REITs (MSM REITs)”, issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in May this year, makes for interesting reading. The proposal to encourage fractional ownership in real estate assets under regulatory oversight, if properly structured and implemented, is likely to provide new investment opportunities to a large number of investors, allow secondary market trading in fractional ownership rights, and improve transparency in asset pricing.
The post-Covid period has brought in many long-lasting structural changes in Indian financial markets, the most significant being the increased number of individual investors entering them. The number of demat accounts increased from 41 million at the end of March 2020 to over 115 million now, i.e. an increase of 180 per cent. Technological advancements, coupled with the ease of on-boarding, including through various apps, and e-KYC hav
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or