Dividends beyond the battlefield: India's defence push boosts tech skills

Strategic analysts may debate the success or otherwise of Operation Sindoor. But it was undoubtedly a demonstration of the capabilities of India’s fast-growing defence industry. Various nations have since expressed interest in Indian defence tech.

Operation Sindoor came at a good time for India’s military-industrial complex. Rising global tensions have pushed up defence budgets at a time when increasing US isolationism, and the strong-arm tariff tactics of the Donald Trump regime have opened up high-growth, high-value markets to non-American defence manufacturers.

The European Union and Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) members, for instance, are looking at increasing defence budgets. At