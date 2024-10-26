Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Diwali ads sans bindi: Reflecting SoBo beliefs, not anti-Hindu sentiment

Diwali ads sans bindi: Reflecting SoBo beliefs, not anti-Hindu sentiment

The custom of wearing a bindi dates back centuries, and some sources suggest it has roots in ancient Hindu rituals

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 12:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Social media activist Shefali Vaidya first started a campaign #NoBindiNo Business way back in 2021. The movement was triggered by FabIndia’s launch of its Diwali collection titled Jashn-e-Riwaaz. The campaign faced a huge backlash on social media over accusations of cultural (mis)appropriation and “de-Hinduisation” of Hindu festivals. In response to the uproar, FabIndia first clarified that the collection was not intended to be for Diwali alone but then quickly caved in and rebranded the offering as Jhilmil Si Diwali. Ms Vaidya’s hashtag, meanwhile, gained massive momentum, with her video crossing two million views in no time.
 
But the bigger thrust
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion business diwali parties

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon