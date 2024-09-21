DIY Drug Production: FTVC's low-cost solution to expensive medicines

The drug Sofosbuvir is used to treat Hepatitis C, which is caused by a virus that kills 250,000 people every year. It is sold as “Sovaldi” by Gilead Sciences in the US. Many Hepatitis C treatments last up to a year, with cure rates of 70 per cent.
In contrast, a 12-week course of 84 Sovaldi pills (one pill/day) has 90 per cent cure rates. But prescription Sovaldi costs $1000/pill, so a 12-week course costs $84,000. However, the drug is also available at just $75 for 84 pills.
Welcome to Do-It-Yourself (DIY) drugs production. The “market leader”
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper