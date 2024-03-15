Do celebrities make good politicians?

Jaya Bachchan (75) had an attendance of 82 per cent in the Upper House between 2009 and 2024, three percentage points higher than the national average of 79 per cent. As against a national average of 199.7 for participation in Rajya Sabha debates, the actor has taken part in 292 debates between 2009 and 2024. She asked 451 questions during Question Hour in the course of her four Rajya Sabha terms (she’s now into her fifth).

Mrs Bachchan has spoken on a range of issues in Parliament, such as the safety of women and their rights, street children, India’s most polluted