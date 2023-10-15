Doctor liable for shortfall in standard of duty

Jatinder Kumar, a 40-year-old school teacher, was diagnosed to be suffering from end-stage Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL). He was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, from May 30 to June 20, 2011. He was told that chemotherapy could cure his ailment.

On July 29, after the third chemotherapy session, an attempt to change the catheter failed. Kumar was told there was a urinary infection, so a catheter would have to be connected to the bladder directly through minor surgery.