Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Does the captain still take it all? The changing dynamics of cricket ads

Does the captain still take it all? The changing dynamics of cricket ads

Brand managers have invariably favoured the captain over any of his team members.

India's captain Virat Kohli, left, throws his bat in frustration after being dismissed by New Zealand's Trent Boult
Premium

Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 12:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Over the past four decades, since brands began hiring cricketers for endorsements, the captain of the Indian team has always had a distinct edge and a clear advantage. Brand managers have invariably favoured the captain over any of his team members.
 
Sunil Gavaskar, India captain in most of the Indian cricket team’s outings from 1978 to 1985, was amongst the first to feature in commercials — his Dinesh suitings campaign and his Thums Up ads were trendsetters of the 1970s and ’80s. None of the famous spin quartet — Bishan Singh Bedi, EAS Prasanna,  B S  Chandrashekhar, or Srinivas Venkataraghavan,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Cricket

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon