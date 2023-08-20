Doing better than a competitive exam

Does Brics exist only because a good acronym cannot be allowed to die?

When will Doctor AI treat me?

The real test for Kharge

Good run for banks, but for how long?

How can Indian firms become strong?

Better numbers in private projects

Gains from LLMs for India

Who can dethrone the US dollar?

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Preeti Aghalayam to become 1st woman head of IIT, to lead Zanzibar campus

UP govt hires IIT, IIM graduates to smoothen investments in the state

IIT-M to develop tech to upcycle paddy waste for making supercapacitors

Inappropriate to ask other students their JEE advanced rank: IIT Bombay

The IIT JEE (Indian Institute of Technology joint entrance exam) is revered as the arbiter of merit. With industrialised coaching classes, it is less clear how the JEE selects the right people to attend an IIT. Simplistic measurement of marks in an exam is not how the entry barriers into most sensible institutions work. The high-powered incentive — attending an IIT — is damaging the learning process. We propose a two-part mechanism: A broad exam that filters for sound capability, and then randomised allocation. The overall impact of such a mechanism would be positive. Test preparation has corroded Indian education. Across

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com