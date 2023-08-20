Confirmation

Doing better than a competitive exam

The IIT JEE and its coaching industry are harming the intellectual development of young people. We can do better

Nitin PaiAjay Shah
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
The IIT JEE (Indian Institute of Technology joint entrance exam) is revered as the arbiter of merit. With industrialised coaching classes, it is less clear how the JEE selects the right people to attend an IIT. Simplistic measurement of marks in an exam is not how the entry barriers into most sensible institutions work. The high-powered incentive — attending an IIT — is damaging the learning process. We propose a two-part mechanism: A broad exam that filters for sound capability, and then randomised allocation. The overall impact of such a mechanism would be positive. Test preparation has corroded Indian education. Across
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : Competitive exam IIT JEE

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

