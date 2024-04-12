Economy strong, but market may consolidate in near term

Over the past few decades, India’s fundamentals have changed for the better and today’s Sensex at 75,000 is a result of all cylinders firing for India.

Political stability

The Narendra Modi-led government has been in power since 2014 and the country has witnessed decisive policies, political stability and economic growth since then.

Reforms

One of the most powerful databases that India has created has been the Aadhaar-based identity. The other has been the introduction of GST as a single tax structure. There have been various social benefit schemes that have elevated rural income by way of direct benefit transfer.

Along with this, India has made