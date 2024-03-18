Elections 2024: Electoral bonds may not be Opposition's core campaign issue

As political parties prepare for the seven-phase general election, will they be effective in swaying the voters on the now-banned electoral bonds issue? Much will depend on the Opposition's ability to establish quid pro quo—to demonstrate that the purchase of electoral bonds was, in fact, rewarded by the ruling party, which received the lion's share of the electoral bonds.
It will also depend on the Opposition being able to build a strong campaign narrative around the scheme. Unfortunately for them, time is short, their means limited, the BJP's propaganda machine outmatches them, and the mainstream media seems disinterested.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper