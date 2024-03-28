Sensex (    %)
                             
Empowering people to monetise their data

India has an opportunity to lead the conversation on rewarding individuals for their data used by Big Tech

Data monetization
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ajay Kumar -
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 11:15 PM IST
Data is the new oil. In fact, its potential for value extraction surpasses that of oil. Unlike oil, data is non-rivalrous, meaning multiple users can exploit the same dataset without reducing its supply for others. It is easily replicable and its value generally does not diminish once revealed, although sometimes that is the case.

Throughout history, models have emerged for extracting value from data. Initially, data’s value lay in its application within algebraic equations, even before the technological era. With the advent of software, data-analysis ascended to greater sophistication, facilitating the rapid processing of vast quantities of data. Technology catalysed
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

BS Opinion data usage big tech

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

