Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Empowering 'Solar Didis'

A programme offering interest-free loans to women to buy solar panels could help alleviate poverty and empower rural households

solar
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Jayant Sinha
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:08 PM IST
India’s coal-mining states would benefit greatly from a distributed solar programme for rural women. Such a “Solar Didi Yojana” could be implemented in states such as Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh to ensure a just transition to a net-zero economy.

This programme would provide 20 to 30 million women interest-free loans to buy 10 kw solar panels connected to the power grid. State distribution companies (discoms) would continue to pay market-based feed-in tariffs for the electricity generated. Solar panels would enable each Solar Didi to earn over Rs 2,000 in monthly income as well as receive 100 units of free electricity. An
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

In 9 years, 248 mn moved out of multidimensional poverty: NITI Aayog

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

Poverty in India eased in '21, but was above '18 level: World Bank data

Bihar caste survey: Here's what it reveals about poverty, jobs in the state

TMS Ep613: Flipkart valuation, ASER 2023 survey, RIL stock, poverty

Dealing with Uncle Sam

Time not ripe to signal monetary policy reversal

The North-South divide: The 'fiscal injustice' rhetoric is biased

Financial markets over-optimistic?

Trade rules for the planet and people

Topics : BS Opinion solar panel women empowerment Poverty in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon