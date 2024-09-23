Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Enabling IGCRS rules for EOUs electronically to cut transaction costs

Enabling IGCRS rules for EOUs electronically to cut transaction costs

The EOUs should quickly familiarise themselves with the new procedures and raise any doubts/difficulties with the CBIC and ICEGATE, preferably before the coming Wednesday

exports, wto
Premium

Representative Picture

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 12:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Export-oriented units (EOUs) can now use the facility of electronically filing their bond, giving intimation of goods to be imported, intimating any shortage in receipt of imported goods, filing the monthly returns, and taking credit in the running bond account under the Customs (Import of Goods at Concessional Rate of Duty or for Specific End Use) Rules, 2022 (IGCRS Rules).

EOUs are allowed to import their requirement of raw materials, components, consumables, capital goods, spares etc. without payment of any duty under the Customs exemption notification no.52/2003-Customs dated March 31, 2003. Initially, the notification stipulated that for availing
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon