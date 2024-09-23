Enabling IGCRS rules for EOUs electronically to cut transaction costs

Export-oriented units (EOUs) can now use the facility of electronically filing their bond, giving intimation of goods to be imported, intimating any shortage in receipt of imported goods, filing the monthly returns, and taking credit in the running bond account under the Customs (Import of Goods at Concessional Rate of Duty or for Specific End Use) Rules, 2022 (IGCRS Rules).

EOUs are allowed to import their requirement of raw materials, components, consumables, capital goods, spares etc. without payment of any duty under the Customs exemption notification no.52/2003-Customs dated March 31, 2003. Initially, the notification stipulated that for availing