Ethics off the pitch

Commercials recur with maddening frequency during cricket matches on Indian TV. Broadcasts of the World Cup matches were no exception. Ads were shoved in at every conceivable interval. Disney-Hotstar had a business case for this disorienting practice, given the humongous amounts they paid for the World Cup broadcasting rights. The brand and ad choices of moneyed celebrity cricketers who starred in several of these ads and, therefore, appeared to viewers with distressingly high frequency, were less edifying.

The star of the World Cup commercial stakes was former captain M S Dhoni. With his captaincy record, looks and a huge youth following, Mr Dhoni is one of India’s most bankable sports stars. It is a pity that he does not take