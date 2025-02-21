Exceptionally turbulent times: Why wisdom matters more than intelligence

Joe Mulaney is an American writer, singer, and standup comedian. His song Likability is a jail has become very popular for reasons that people of my kind do not understand. It is stylish to be unlikable, and it is not just a song, it is playing out there day after day.

These are exceptionally turbulent times with developments in America, Europe, and Asia. Such uncertainty was perhaps last seen after the election and the early decisions of Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) in 1933. FDR had felt the power of the federal government was desperately needed to get America out of