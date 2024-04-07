Exciting world of data science

Just the other day a prominent state university’s professors invited me to join their discussion on how to modernise their curriculum. When my turn to speak came, I said the most important first step in this modernisation effort was to start a course on digital humanities, initially at bachelor’s level and allow students from arts or science backgrounds from schools to join. As I was speaking, I noticed the quizzical look on the faces of practically all of the dozen or so professors in the room. Then, one of them stood up and said: “I can guarantee you that not

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper