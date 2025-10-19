Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Exim Matters: On Diwali day, let us look at the brighter aspects

Exim Matters: On Diwali day, let us look at the brighter aspects

The second good news for me is that the leading IT company Google will invest $15 billion over the next five years to set up an artificial intelligence (AI) data centre at Visakhapatnam in Andhra

IT SERVICES, IT SECTOR
premium

The fourth encouraging trend is that many multinational corporations are setting up global capability centres in India to provide services across the world using the talent pool available here. | File Image

TNC Rajagopalan Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Today is Diwali, also known as Deepavali, the festival of lights that celebrates victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is the day to be happy and spread cheer. So, let me focus on positive developments in the last few weeks.
 
For me, the most heart-warming story is the success of Zoho, a firm based in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, in rolling out its information technology (IT) products. The firm, established almost three decades back, started getting a lot of attention when it introduced a social media platform ‘Arattai’ a few weeks back. Since then,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Jobs in IT sector Indian IT sector lay-off Diwali festival
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon