Exim Matters: On Diwali day, let us look at the brighter aspects

Today is Diwali, also known as Deepavali, the festival of lights that celebrates victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is the day to be happy and spread cheer. So, let me focus on positive developments in the last few weeks.

For me, the most heart-warming story is the success of Zoho, a firm based in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, in rolling out its information technology (IT) products. The firm, established almost three decades back, started getting a lot of attention when it introduced a social media platform ‘Arattai’ a few weeks back. Since then,