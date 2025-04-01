Expanding storage for green energy key to 24-hour electricity in India

The challenges of transitioning from fossil fuels to renewables (RE), such as solar, wind, and hydropower, are increasing as the share of RE in electricity grows. India’s total RE capacity has already reached nearly 43 per cent and is set to rise to 50 per cent by 2030, with the ultimate goal of achieving 100 per cent non-fossil capacity.

As RE sources are not available consistently round the clock, an uninterrupted 24-hour power supply will increasingly depend on readily available storage. There are several energy storage solutions, but more reliable and significant at a grid level are battery storage and