Exporters to take price cuts but hopeful on US-India trade agreement

In the last few days, I have talked with many exporters regarding the impact of high US tariffs on Indian goods. Here are some responses.

“We hope the two governments will sort out the matter in the next 2-3 months, and we will end up with tariffs of about 20 per cent. Till then, we have to keep the shipments going by taking a price cut of about 8-10 per cent. Rupee depreciation has helped. The US buyers are willing to share some burden and pass on some burden to the consumers. Right now, they are well stocked and we