Family and factory economics

“It is the economy, stupid,” that matters most to citizens, Bill Clinton’s strategist James Carville advised political leaders. Nearly 70 per cent of US voters say their country’s economic and political systems need major changes — or even to be torn down entirely (according to a NYT/Sienna poll of US voters reported in The New York Times on May 13). The survey asked respondents to pick their top concern from a list provided. They chose “The economy (including jobs and the stock market)”. The US stock market is breaking records, and many jobs are being created, according to employment reports.

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper