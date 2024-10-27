Farm to fork goes digital: Indian agri on the cusp of a tech revolution

The Indian farm sector seems to be on the cusp of a digital revolution. Though digitisation, as also the use of artificial intelligence (AI), has already made significant inroads into the rural socioeconomic matrix, the proposed revamping of the Digital Agriculture Mission, with an outlay of Rs 2,817 crore, approved by the Union Cabinet last month, can be expected to take it to the next level. The extensive public digital infrastructure envisaged under this Mission is likely to impact — and, in fact, transform — almost every aspect of rural life and the economy.

Apart from ensuring a better implementation