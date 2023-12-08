Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Fear and cheer: The paradox of the Indian business scene

The point is that businessmen look to prosper; what they seek to minimise is uncertainty, which denotes risk. Beyond that they are politically agnostic, writes T N Ninan

Modi, narendra modi, BJP
Premium

T N Ninan
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us
The paradox of the Indian business scene today is that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral victories have been cheered resoundingly on the stock market, while many businessmen are fearful of the party’s government in New Delhi. It was four years ago when Rahul Bajaj (now no more) told Amit Shah that industrialists were afraid to criticise the government because they feared that “it would not be appreciated”. He also said that none of his industrialist friends would dare to admit as much. And he compared it with the days of the Manmohan Singh government when anyone could criticise freely.

In response, Mr Shah said that his government had faced more criticism than any other, in Parliament and outside, and there
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Shares of Bajaj Finance fall 3% as management projects margin contraction

As MPs, Union ministers win Assembly elections, how likely are by-polls?

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

OpenAI storm: Flawed board or star syndrome?

Safety, a cost and an opportunity

Aiming beyond 7% growth

Learnings from Chennai

Indian internet has an over-the-top question to settle

Topics : Indian business BJP Assembly elections BS Opinion T N Ninan Modi govt

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon