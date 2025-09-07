Finalising CAFE standards: Missing piece in India's green transport puzzle

Last month marked a watershed moment in India’s journey towards sustainable transportation. Two landmark policy interventions underscored the government’s commitment to decarbonise freight movement — one of India’s fastest-growing and most emissions-intensive sectors.

First, the Ministry of Heavy Industries rolled out the much-anticipated e-truck scheme under the PM e-DRIVE initiative, allocating ₹500 crore to incentivise the adoption of electric trucks. Second, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) issued a draft proposal for revised fuel efficiency norms that, for the first time, include medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (MDVs and HDVs), alongside light-duty vehicles (LDVs). Together, these crucial