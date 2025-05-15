Finality of biz transactions: How delays undermined the Bhushan resolution

On May 2, the Supreme Court disposed of an appeal filed five years earlier concerning the resolution of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPS) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). It delivered a detailed, fact-intensive judgment marked by clinical precision. The judgment exposes a series of illegalities and lapses — some deliberate and collusive — including those that occurred after the appeal was admitted, during the approval and implementation of the company’s resolution plan.

The judgment documents serious failings on the part of the resolution professional (RP), the successful resolution applicant (RA), the committee of creditors (CoC), the National