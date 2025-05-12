Finding Indian media's Ted Lassos: M&E needs bold policy, capital

Ted Lasso is relentlessly positive. In the eponymous show on Apple TV, the American soccer coach, who knows nothing about English football, is hired to train AFC Richmond, a team in London. In the mayhem and fun that follow over three seasons, his positivity — his belief that people are intrinsically good and that they deserve second chances, combined with hard work — brings Richmond up from the dumps to second position in the Premier League. That is what the Indian media and entertainment (M&E) business needs — relentlessly positive champions who believe. Read that as a large cluster of