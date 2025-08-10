Fiscal policy must match banking reality in bad loans amid economic shifts

India’s economic transformation in the twenty-first century has been catalysed by bank lending, infrastructure funding, agriculture, and social development. Credit to micro, medium and small enterprises has enabled entrepreneurship. Banks have navigated significant global and domestic volatility throughout this period, acting as financial stabilisers amid macroeconomic stress.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has calibrated its regulatory oversight on bank lending through targeted interventions. Its actions include the introduction of prudential norms for income recognition and asset classification in 2004; tighter provisioning requirements for restructured loans after the 2008 global financial crisis; increased provisioning mandates in 2014 to counter systemic