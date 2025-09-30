For growth, India needs its billionaires to invest, millionaires to return

With the external environment for trade, investment and security rapidly deteriorating since the advent of Donald Trump and two endless wars, India has its work cut out to drive growth and jobs. Exports are not go­ing to shine anytime soon, and defence and security re­quirements will demand greater investments at ho­me, driven hopefully by domestic sources of capital.

From the escalating nature of Mr Trump’s actions against India, and his ever-widening set of demands, starting with trade concessions (mostly conceded) and then going on to levying extortionate tariffs for our purchases of Russian oil, including 100 per cent on non-generic