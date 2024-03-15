Formulaic change in Haryana

As coups go, it was smooth, stylish, and bloodless. Manohar Lal Khattar was asked to resign as chief minister of Haryana hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been in the state for an inauguration visit. He was replaced by Nayab Singh Saini, the man who had been appointed chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state about a year ago, replacing O P Dhankar (the party will announce a state unit chief soon). The relationship with the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP), led by Dushyant Chautala, was severed and 12 hours later the Saini-led government won the vote

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com