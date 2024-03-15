Sensex (    %)
                             
Formulaic change in Haryana

Now, with Mr Chautala out of the picture, the BJP has calculated that the Jat vote will split three ways

Formulaic change in Haryana
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Aditi Phadnis
Mar 15 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As coups go, it was smooth, stylish, and bloodless. Manohar Lal Khattar was asked to resign as chief minister of Haryana hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been in the state for an inauguration visit. He was replaced by Nayab Singh Saini, the man who had been appointed chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state about a year ago, replacing O P Dhankar (the party will announce a state unit chief soon). The relationship with the Jananayak Janata  Party (JJP), led by Dushyant Chautala, was severed and 12 hours later the Saini-led government won the vote
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar Lok Sabha elections

Mar 15 2024 | 11:21 PM IST

