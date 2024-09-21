Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Friends turns 30: Can it be adjudged the best sitcom ever?

Friends turns 30: Can it be adjudged the best sitcom ever?

Its popularity and pop culture references notwithstanding, Friends is labelled by many as the "Best sitcom." But was it really the best?

Friends turns 30: Can it be adjudged the best sitcom ever?
Premium

Cast of 'Friends'

Vishal Menon
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 12:19 AM IST
It is a three-decade-old incident, but Jennifer Aniston recounts it with the enthusiasm of a three-year-old. Seated on the couch opposite talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, the actor fondly recollects an impromptu trip she and the rest of the cast of Friends took to Las Vegas in 1994, days before the show aired on the NBC network.

In the words of Aniston, the show’s director, Jimmy Burrows, got them in a huddle and handed each a couple of hundred dollars, and said: “Now go into the casino and gamble because this is the last time you will
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon