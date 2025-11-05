From Dhaka to Colombo, Gen Z has started raging at rotten governance

In the recent Sardar Patel Memorial lecture, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval correctly identified governance as a key factor in the toppling of governments in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. GenZ led revolts have now knocked down corrupt and tone-deaf regimes across India’s neighbourhood and are spreading further afield. The latest is Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, where protesters claim they were inspired by uprisings in Nepal and Sri Lanka. Similar, Gen Z protests in Indonesia, the Philippines, Kenya, and Morocco have also forced governments to reverse policies. A common symbol — a grinning skull and crossbones wearing a