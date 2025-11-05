Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Opinion / Columns / From Dhaka to Colombo, Gen Z has started raging at rotten governance

From Dhaka to Colombo, Gen Z has started raging at rotten governance

Each revolt in our neighbourhood was driven by corruption, with lessons for India

Gen Z revolts driven by anger over corruption and poor governance are reshaping South Asia’s political landscape — offering lessons India can’t afford to ignore. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Ajay Chhibber
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the recent Sardar Patel Memorial lecture, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval correctly identified governance as a key factor in the toppling of governments in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. GenZ led revolts have now knocked down corrupt and tone-deaf regimes across India’s neighbourhood and are spreading further afield. The latest is Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, where protesters claim they were inspired by uprisings in Nepal and Sri Lanka. Similar, Gen Z protests in Indonesia, the Philippines, Kenya, and Morocco have also forced governments to reverse policies. A common symbol — a grinning skull and crossbones wearing a
Topics : Ajit Doval corruption Gen Z protests unemployment BS Opinion Nepal sri lanka
