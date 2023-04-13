G20 can borrow a leaf from RBI's book

The storm that threatened to engulf and unsettle banking in the US and Europe has subsided. That doesn’t mean we can breathe easily. As unexpectedly as the storm struck in March, it may arise anytime.
The banking failures in the US and the near-failure of a major bank in Europe are bound to take their toll on those economies. The world at large cannot escape unscathed either. As with monetary policy, we have to reckon with the spillover effects of banking instability in the advanced economies on the rest of the world.
We can expect credit growth to slow down in the US and Europe. Slower credit growth will translate into weaker gross domestic product (GDP) growth. A slowdown in the US and Europe impacts the demand for exports and hence growth in other economies. Capital flows will become more uncertain and dollar funding more expensive for developing and emerging economies. Even the IMF’s latest baseline projection of anaemic g
