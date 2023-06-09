Gehlot and Pilot: The Congress's hard lot

This is entirely of a piece with the reality on the ground. Barely 10 days before the picture was taken, ahead of a review meeting in Ajmer of the party’s poll preparations, supporters of the two st

The picture that was clicked is a comment for posterity on the state of play between the two leaders. It shows Mr Pilot, lips pursed, arms crossed over his chest as Mr Gehlot grimaces into the camera in a parody of a smile. Party General Secretary K C Venugopal appears grim and watchful as he stands between them. The message the picture sends is: Together, but separate.