GenAI inside: Personal computers improving productivity, collaboration

Discussions around generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) swing back and forth between the excitement about the opportunity it offers to humans and the various threats that accompany its adoption. Trust becomes central to the positive use of AI and to capture its full potential. So far, most people are exposed to GenAI through web browsers and Cloud, experiencing the reliability, speed and privacy challenges that come with any online-only, open-access and corporate-owned platforms.



AI will change the role of personal computers (PC) as dramatically and fundamentally as the internet did, redefining what a PC is and does. The AI PC will