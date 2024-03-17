GenAI is changing industries, throwing a challenge to white-collar workers

As solutions based on Generative AI (GenAI) are used in mainstream business, professionals are divided: Some are excited about the technology and others are anxious. For many, GenAI is making their work and research easier but others fear it will make them irrelevant.



A new report called ‘GenAI and the Workforce’ by US-based global non-profit Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and think tank The Burning Glass Institute outlines the challenges and opportunities for white-collar professionals.



“GenAI will cause broad transformations across nearly all categories of white-collar roles, while blue-collar work will remain shielded from major disruption,” the report