Giving soybean its due: 2026 Year of Soy may put sector on growth path

The soybean industry has urged the government to declare 2026 as the “Year of Soy”. The plea, backed by all stakeholders, including public-sector bodies and research organisations, has come at a time when the soybean sector is at the crossroads. While the production of soybean is stagnating at around 12.5 million tonnes over the past few years, the demand for this multi-utility grain is steadily mounting, escalating the dependence on imports. The profitability of soybean cultivation has been on the decline due to climate change-driven weather uncertainties, the growing threat of pests and diseases, and price fluctuations, dissuading