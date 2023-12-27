Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Global trade policy: A year-end stocktaking

Even as East Asian regionalism gives some hope, 2023 ends with growing apprehensions

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Amita Batra
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
For trade policy, this last year has been ominous. The few positive developments towards greater economic integration in accordance with the World Trade Organization (WTO) provisions pale in face of the increased defiance of the rules-based trade order, most notably evident in unilateral trade policy measures formulated and implemented by developed economies, individually, led by the United States (US) and in alliance with one another.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the US and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) by the European Union (EU), which became effective in January and October 2023, respectively, have been the most significant expressions of
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally

The oil factor

Connecting India, connecting with India

Tapping the many Indias

Will Trump be on the ballot?

The capital gains tax conundrum

Topics : BS Opinion trade policy East Asian employees World Trade Organization FTA talks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon