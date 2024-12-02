Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Global warming and AI: Urgent need to curb AI's environmental impact

Global warming and AI: Urgent need to curb AI's environmental impact

Global warming and artificial intelligence are rarely discussed together or even considered connected themes. But this is a mistake because they are linked closely

AI, Artificial Intelligence
Premium

(Photo: Reuetrs)

Prosenjit Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global warming and artificial intelligence (AI) are two of the hottest discussion topics among scientists, technologists, economists, and policymakers today. They are also discussed animatedly in the corner offices of big corporations and the drawing rooms of the cognoscenti.
 
Except for die-hard climate change deniers, almost everyone agrees that global warming is a serious threat — to life and the economy, globally and locally. Global warming and climate change also offer many business opportunities — as all disasters inevitably do. But most people agree that the business opportunities of climate change are nothing compared to the threat it poses to
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Opinion Global Warming

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon