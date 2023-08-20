Good run for banks, but for how long?

The combined net profits of 32 listed private and public sector banks (PSBs) were up 40.56 per cent in FY23 to close to Rs 2.29 trillion, with both sets of banks crossing the Rs 1 trillion mark in posting net profits and a few even recording their highest-ever net profits.

While celebrating the phenomenon some months ago, most of us were sceptical about the future of the dream run. We were focusing on the string of challenges ahead.