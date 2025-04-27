Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 10:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Goods kept in cold store are not bailment, insurer must honour claims

Goods kept in cold store are not bailment, insurer must honour claims

The National Commission disagreed, observing that goods were stored against payment of rent, which could not be termed a bailment

insurance plans
Premium

The insurer paid the claim for plant and machinery but refused to pay for the damage to goods, on the ground that the loss was due to the failure of the cold storage plant and machinery

Jehangir B Gai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sai Balaji Cold Storage India provided services to 136 farmers to store their agricultural produce in its facilities. These farmers had borrowed money from banks by hypothecating the stored goods, with the cold storage company standing guarantor for the loans. The arrangement was governed by a tripartite agreement, which contained a specific clause requiring the bank to ensure that an insurance policy was taken to cover the goods stored and the cold storage building, plant and machinery. 
This arrangement had been in existence since 2005. On June 2, 2013, a fire broke out. At the time of the incident, three
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Insurance claims Cold storage Fire Insurance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon