Governance woes: Why filling govt vacancies should be India's top priority

A column appearing on the first day of the New Year (based on the Gregorian Calendar) is a wonderful opportunity for any writer to focus on the big picture and the big issues of any subject they choose. I will, however, eschew that temptation and look at a smaller and simpler issue pertaining to the Indian economy and governance. The issue is about this question: Could filling up just existing vacancies in various government and regulatory bodies help the Indian economy become more productive, while also benefitting businesses and citizens? I would like to think that governance would improve dramatically