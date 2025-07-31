Govt must fix demand side issues to grow women's participation in workforce

At the 10th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of developing stronger policies and laws to improve the participation of women in the workforce. This exhortation stems from a realisation that, at around 33 per cent (World Bank, 2024), India’s female labour force participation (LFPR) ranks low globally; the average for lower-middle-income countries is 41 per cent. This raises a fundamental question: Why do so few women work in India? Not only is this critical for faster income growth, but because female empowerment is usually linked to better outcomes for