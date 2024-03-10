Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt plugs loopholes in imports of QCO items

The new disciplines imposed on imports of items subject to QCOs are well intended

Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal
Premium

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The commerce ministry has notified the enabling provisions for imports of inputs that are subject to Quality Control Orders (QCOs), by holders of advance authorisation for physical exports (AA), export-oriented units (EOU) and units in Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The idea is to regulate and prevent misuse of such imported items. 

Through notification no. 44, dated November 24, 2000, the commerce ministry had stipulated that import of items that are subject to compliance with the Indian quality standards would be allowed only from manufacturers and exporters of such products to India registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Later, the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Europe's higher defence expenditure may hit exports

Not self-reliance, focus must be on 'competitive India'

Red Sea crisis may nudge US buyers to source goods from East Asia

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

WTO MC13 may not achieve much

Balancing act: Knowing when you have enough

Truth in the AI era

Sebi and RBI take away the punch bowl

India's shift to transition economy needs financing for equitable growth

Pages from the diary of a woman PSU banker

Topics : BS Opinion imports Trade exports India trade exim matters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon