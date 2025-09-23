Govt turns to tax benefits to boost demand, faces fresh challenges

A major takeaway from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Sunday was a clear confirmation that the government had changed its economic policy focus to revive and sustain growth. Of course, the primary reason for his address was to convey to the nation the likely impact of the decision of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to bring down the number of main rates from four to two and thereby slash rates for over 450 goods and services. The so-called “Festival of Savings” that he believed the GST rate cut would usher in was the stated