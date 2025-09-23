Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 10:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Govt turns to tax benefits to boost demand, faces fresh challenges

Govt turns to tax benefits to boost demand, faces fresh challenges

The post-Covid years saw the Modi government follow a two-pronged approach to reviving economic growth

Tax benefits, economic growth, Modi govt
premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

A K Bhattacharya
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A major takeaway from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Sunday was a clear confirmation that the government had changed its economic policy focus to revive and sustain growth. Of course, the primary reason for his address was to convey to the nation the likely impact of the decision of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to bring down the number of main rates from four to two and thereby slash rates for over 450 goods and services. The so-called “Festival of Savings” that he believed the GST rate cut would usher in was the stated
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Tax benefits economic growth Modi govt
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon