Business Standard

Saturday, December 28, 2024 | 12:47 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Great leaders: Balancing efficiency, effectiveness, and community impact

Great leaders: Balancing efficiency, effectiveness, and community impact

Leaders who extract extraordinary efficiency from resources are lionised during their times and criticised later

lateral entry, ias, govt lateral hiring, lateral govt jobs
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

R Gopalakrishnan
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 12:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

There are two contrasting views about great leadership. Business writing has largely adopted the “Great Man Theory”, perhaps inspired by Scottish essayist Thomas Carlyle, who wrote: “The history of the world is but the biography of great men.” American anthropologist Margaret Mead too had said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.”
 
On the flip side, Jane Ridley, professor of Modern History at Buckingham University, dismisses the “Great Man Theory” as “romantic claptrap”. Leo Tolstoy had felt that “history is made by the sum total of an infinite number of small decisions taken
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Leadership world leaders

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon