Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Greatness' need not mean fame & size

India is right to celebrate big firms, but must also celebrate its valuable small giants

Industry 4.0: Multi-layered skilling is key
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

R Gopalakrishnan
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 11:01 PM IST
Since the industrial revolution, size, and more recently, market capitalisation, has become markers of corporate greatness. Is that really valid? Are there no “great” companies that are not giants by size, but maybe giants by reputation and contribution to society?

Small Giants (Penguin, 2016), a book by journalist Bo Burlingham, is worth a read. The book is a chronicle of “small giants” which, quietly under the radar, have rejected the pressure of endless growth to focus on more satisfying business goals. Consider as examples Conzerv India (sold to French electrical major Schneider), Galaxy Surfactants (now a listed company), Microland (a private
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Who was M S Swaminathan? The father of India's green revolution

Swaminathan's advice was not to turn Green Revolution into greed revolution

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Gave inflation, corruption and unemployment: Kamal Nath's jibe at Chouhan

Some people doing tantric rituals to win polls: Shivraj's dig at Kamal Nath

Preserving SHE values in institutions

SHE can coexist with enterprise

Is SHE enterprise an oxymoron?

Powell's words are mightier than the Fed's dot plot

Needed: Solutions for political finance

Sustaining rapid growth is challenging

Back to office, everyone

A big defeat for Big Tech

Topics : BS Opinion Indian industry Industrial revolution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon